Jesse Lee Peterson Asks Black Man Why He Speaks 'White'

Every once in a blue moon, conservative podcaster, political commentator, minister, and Uncle Ruckus acolyte Jesse Lee Peterson pokes his head out from under his used Klan hood (I’m guessing) to remind Black people that he would have been a slave patrol snitch if he were born in a different century.

Over the weekend, former NFL player George Wrighster III made an appearance on Peterson’s The Fallen State podcast to discuss his transition from the NFL to media, as well as his personal growth through the journey. Peterson, however, didn’t appear to be too interested in discussing such things, because he was apparently distracted by a Black man like Wrighster being — oh, I don’t know — maybe educated? Well spoken? Sounding like he can read?

For whatever reason, Peterson, out of nowhere, asked Wrighster how he “speaks like a white person,” despite the fact that the former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end sounded like a regular-degular Black man the entire time he spoke.

“You speak very well, and you’re black. How did that happen?” Peterson asked a bewildered Wrighster, who responded by asking what he meant by that.

“You speak well. You speak like a white person. How did that happen?” Peterson asked.

“How do I speak like a white person?” Wrighster asked, incredulous.

“All proper and right, and you can understand you. You use the right words, and how did that happen?” Peterson pressed again.

Peterson doubled down, of course, telling Wrighster that speaking “like a white man” was a good thing. Wrighster responded by defending articulate Black men and also getting in front of other anti-Black stereotypes Peterson was sure to default to next.

“Oh, I don’t speak like a Black man? Black men are well-read. We go to college. We take care of our kids. We pay our taxes. We do our responsibilities. So I don’t know how that is white. I know that’s what Black men do. That’s what I know,” Wrighster said.

Honestly, Wrighster shouldn’t have even bothered trying to reason with Peterson, a self-loathing Drop Squad target, who is pretending he’s never heard a Black man “speak well,” likely because he himself sounds like he’s gargling lit charcoal every time he opens his mouth. Wrighster should have gotten right up then and there, and left Temu Jason Whitlock (who is really just Temu Charence Thomas) to sit and stew in his own self-hatred.

Ain’t nobody got time for Black folk who are still — in 2026 — telling other Black people they “sound white” just because they speak with a little less slang and a little more formal diction.

Also, Jesse Lee Peterson talks white.

In fact, Peterson has provided us with an opportunity to redefine what “talking white” really is. It’s not about speaking “proper” English. After all, MAGA America is full of Caucasian people who hate hip-hop but have been mumble rapping their entire lives just to order pizza. Hell, President Donald Trump couldn’t string two coherent sentences together to save his life. They’re all yelling at brown people to “speak English” while sounding like the verbal equivalent of spilled alphabet soup.

So, what does it mean to “talk white”? Well, what it should refer to is Black people adopting white talking points, particularly in regard to other Black people.

An example of “talking white” would be responding to a Black man discussing systemic racism and the lasting effect it has on Black people by reminding said Black man that he was never a slave.

Or how about a Black man whitesplaining that “most Black people are racist toward white people” on his podcast? Not only would that be a great example of a Black man “talking white,” but it’s certainly the kind of white supremacist rhetoric that might earn one a spot in the Trump administration.

Another example of “talking white” would be a Black man asking, “What’s wrong with the Blacks?”, a question that Peterson once even confused a white man with.

Peterson also asked Wrighster, “What’s wrong with the Blacks?” in between questioning Wrighster about seeing a therapist, criticizing men who displayed vulnerability to women, and taking shots at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, whom he called “Jasmine Crooked, because, apparently, Peterson also wants to be Temu Stephen A. Smith.

In truth, Jesse Lee Peterson has spent the last decade sounding white. What else can one say about a Black man who once thanked God for slavery, claimed most blacks “lack moral character,” declared in 2009 that Barack Obama “hates the white man,” hosted an anti-NAACP rally, and wrote a book about how Black people need to get over racism because our anger at white people is causing our destruction.

I mean, you can tell how much Peterson wishes he were born a white man just by the way he says the word “Blacks.”

