Damson Idris Reacts to Black Panther Casting Rumors

Published on January 12, 2026
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Damson Idris is officially part of the Black Panther conversation, even if only through fan speculation for now.

The Snowfall star recently reacted to rumors linking him to the iconic Marvel role, saying:

“I am thankful to the fans. Of course it’s a rumor, but I love that movie. I love the world.”

His comments arrive at a time when excitement around the franchise is rapidly building. According to multiple reports, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3 is set to begin filming in June, with the film allegedly titled Shadows of Wakanda.

Adding even more star power, Denzel Washington is also rumored to be joining the cast, marking a major moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for Black cinematic legacy.

While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm plot details or casting announcements beyond official releases, the combination of Coogler’s return, Washington’s reported involvement, and growing fan speculation around new faces like Idris has ignited fresh energy around Wakanda’s future.

Since the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise has carried both cultural and emotional weight.

Marvel has been intentional about honoring his legacy while carefully expanding the story of Wakanda.

For now, Damson Idris remains appreciative but grounded, letting fans dream while he continues to build an already impressive career.

Whether or not he ever steps into Wakanda, one thing is clear: the world is watching and Black Panther 3 is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most anticipated chapters yet.

Damson Idris Reacts to Black Panther Casting Rumors was originally published on hot1009.com

