Texas Couple Found Guilty in $25 Million Pyramid Scheme

A federal jury has convicted a Texas reality television couple for their roles in a massive pyramid scheme that prosecutors say exploited thousands of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marlon Moore and LaShonda Moore were found guilty Friday in a Sherman federal courthouse after a four-day trial.

According to prosecutors, the couple defrauded more than 10,000 individuals and collected upwards of $25 million through a scheme they operated out of their home in Prosper. The program, known as “Blessings in No Time,” or BINT, was marketed primarily to the African American community and promoted as a guaranteed way to make money. Federal authorities say participants were promised assured returns and refunds if they were dissatisfied, claims that ultimately proved false.

The verdict follows years of legal scrutiny surrounding the Moores’ operation. In 2021, they faced a civil lawsuit brought by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and made headlines when they arrived at a Collin County courthouse with private security. That case concluded in 2023 with a $10.76 million judgment against the couple, though it is unclear how much of that amount has been recovered. Sentencing in the federal case has not yet been scheduled.

