Rick Carlisle Joins NBA’s Elite with 1,000th Career Win

He began his head coaching career with the Detroit Pistons, where he won 100 games over two seasons.

The win ended a franchise-record 13-game losing streak for the Pacers and made Carlisle the 11th coach in NBA history to achieve this feat.

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reached a historic milestone on Thursday night, securing his 1,000th career win in a dramatic 114-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

He then moved to the Indiana Pacers for his first stint, securing 181 wins in four seasons.

Carlisle’s most successful tenure came with the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent 13 seasons and earned 555 wins , including leading the team to an NBA championship in 2011.

Indiana Pacers (second stint)

Returning to the Pacers in 2021, Carlisle has since added 164 wins to his record, bringing his career total to 1,000.

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Known for his adaptability and high standards, Carlisle has coached some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Dončić, and Reggie Miller.

Despite the challenges of injuries and roster changes, Carlisle’s commitment to excellence has solidified his place among the league’s coaching elite.

With this milestone, Carlisle joins a prestigious group of coaches and continues to build his legacy as one of the NBA’s most accomplished leaders.