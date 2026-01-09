Get Into Kelly Rowland & Method Man’s On-Screen Chemistry In The Upcoming Rom-Com ‘Relationship Goals’

Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Prime

Kelly Rowland is back in her acting bag. The beloved artist and fashionista stars alongside Method Man in the upcoming rom-com ‘Relationship Goals.’ And we’ll be seated with popcorn because based on the chemistry between the two, in the trailer, is palpable.

According to the synopsis, Rowland’s character Leah Caldwell is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show when her ex Jarrett Roy, played by Method Man, attempts to steal the position from her. Jarrett claims he is a changed man thanks to the New York Times bestselling book ‘Relationship Goals.’ Leah isn’t convinced and fights against the romantic flame she is feeling for her ex because she is focused on breaking through the glass ceiling.

Rowland, who is fresh off ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour’ is showing off a different kind of performance as Leah Caldwell. The last film we saw her in, Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, showed the singer in a sexy light. And now, she’ll show off her acting chops as the ambitious Leah. Method Man brings his signature charm and dashing good looks to Jarrett Roy, whose swaggy persona and style is undeniable.

The fun and flirty film also shows the power of sisterhood as we get a glimpse of Leah navigate life, love and career with her best girlfriends by her side. And, we can’t help but get excited about the fashion. From Jarrett’s Fear Of God sweatsuit and tailored suits to Kelly’s multiple wigs and sartorial office style, we can’t wait to watch with our Miranda Priestly eye.

‘Relationship Goals’ hits theater’s just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 4 when it hit’s Prime Video.

