WWE / Jesse Ventura

Former Minnesota Governor and WWE Hall-of-Fame, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, didn’t mince his words when talking about Donald Trump and his Gestapo, aka ICE.

Speaking in front of his alma mater, Roosevelt High School, Ventura snapped at Trump, calling Orange Mussolini “a draft-dodging coward,” even going as far as to hint at throwing his name in the hat for Minnesota Governor after Tim Walz, whom he endorsed in 2022 for re-election, decided to end his bid for a third term.

“He’s the draft-dodging coward who, when it was his time to serve his country, he did what all rich white boys did. I wasn’t a rich white boy…We had to go… He’s gonna tell me what courage is?” Ventura said while speaking with local news outlet Fox 9.

ICE Is Currently Terrorizing Minnesota Following Baseless Claims of Fraud

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ventura’s visit to the high school came after Trump’s Department of Homeland Security shifted its attention to Minnesota following a viral video from a right-wing troll cosplaying as a journalist claimed with little evidence that Somali-run child care centers were taking funding meant for low-income families.

DHS’s time in Minnesota, during what it calls the largest immigration enforcement operation it has ever carried out has seen Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, which the Trump administration is, of course, framing as an act of self-defense, but video footage from numerous eyewitnesses tells a different story.

ICE Agents Allegedly Deployed A Chemical Agent While At A High School

Also on that day, a federal agent was filmed deploying a chemical irritant on a crowd that formed at Roosevelt High School.

In a statement to Fox 9, DHS claims that Border Patrol agents were pursuing a U.S. citizen who they claim “was actively trying to impede operations” by driving into a school zone.

A crowd then formed when a person who identified himself as a teacher “assaulted” an agent while the citizen was being forcefully removed from his vehicle, DHS claims.

“Despite repeated warnings to cease, the crowd continued with their hostilities and assaults. Officers used targeted crowd control for the safety of law enforcement and the public. No tear gas was deployed,” DHS said.

Well, there is a video that says otherwise.

In a show of support, Ventura paid a visit to the school.

“As a graduate of Roosevelt High School and as the former governor of Minnesota, I’m so proud of Roosevelt High School and how they stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom. And freedom is not arresting people without warrants,” Ventura said to Fox 9. “We have a system here — it’s called a Constitution, and we have a party, the Republicans, who don’t seem to want to abide by the Constitution.”

Ventura also hinted at running for governor again, telling Fox 9, “You know what? Maybe it’s time for Jesse. I only did one term. I’m owed a second.”