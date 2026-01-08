Cardi B Warns Fans Not To Expect Beyoncé-Level Production On ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour After Admitting She’s Over Budget By ‘A Couple Of Million’

Cardi B's tour budget is over by millions, requiring her to find additional funding.

Despite the budget issues, Cardi promises to deliver a great show catered to her fans.

This will be Cardi's first major headlining tour, following postponements due to her pregnancies.

Fans already know Cardi B doesn’t hold back–even when it comes to disclosing financial troubles for her upcoming tour.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The Bronx rapper’s first headlining arena tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour, is set to begin on Feb. 11. While a lot of her supporters were scared the tour would get canceled due to how recently she gave birth, it seems like there are some other issues plaguing the production that have nothing to do with her family life.

After beginning tour rehearsals in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 6, Cardi took to Instagram Live the following day to give fans an update on the tour’s budget. During her live, the rapper revealed that even after redoing the budget, she’s still over by a couple of million dollars and needs to find the money elsewhere. She went on to say that she’s considering funding it herself to make sure she’s putting on the show she wants.

“I’m over a couple of million on my budget tour,” the former reality star said. “We redid the budget, so now it’s just like I gotta go find the f**king money, or I would have to put some of my own money for things that I want because I went over my budget. I feel like we do the budget every other week and s**t.”

Cardi continued: “It’s just, like, a lot. On top of that, it’s a lot of dance moves that I gotta do and I’m just ready to go home. I don’t know what it is about L.A., but I don’t like being in L.A. anymore.”

Despite the budget problems, Cardi assured her loyal fanbase that she’s going to put on a show she’s proud of, regardless, but the BargiGang still shouldn’t expect any Beyoncé-level production.

“I ain’t no damn Beyoncé, so don’t be expecting any of that,” she admitted. “I don’t got that production money, but b***h, I’m gonna give it all I got. I’m working hard, I’m popping it. This tour is catered to BardiGang, and to people who are not even BardiGang but are some type of fan of mine or just wanna have a good time.”

The first stop of the tour will be in Palm Desert, Calif., on Feb. 11. The rapper will make her way across North America with a total of 36 dates, including stops in Las Vegas, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Baltimore, Philly, Charlotte, Toronto, New York, and Atlanta.

The Little Miss Drama Tour accompanies Cardi’s album, Am I The Drama?, her long-awaited sophomore project. This will be the first time fans can see Cardi on her own major tour, which comes after she cancelled her 2018 summer tour due to her pregnancy with her first child, later postponing shows for her second pregnancy.

