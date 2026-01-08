Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 8, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From calls for justice in the Midwest to political maneuvers in the South, here is the breakdown of the top stories impacting Black America today. ✕

Justice Demanded in Minneapolis Tragic news comes out of Minneapolis, where heavy questions surround the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. An ICE agent shot and killed Good on Wednesday, claiming she attempted to ram agents with her vehicle. However, local leadership isn’t buying that narrative. Mayor Jacob Frey has reviewed video evidence and forcefully rejected the agent’s self-defense claim, calling it “garbage.” With officials confirming there is no indication Good was even the target of the law enforcement activity, demands for full accountability and transparency are growing louder. The community is watching closely as city leaders push back against the official story.

Global Economic Shifts On the financial front, the U.S. Dollar is feeling the heat. Its long-standing status as the world’s reserve currency is under mounting pressure as global investors react to recent “America First” policies, specifically actions regarding Venezuela. Financial analysts are waving red flags, warning that if this shift away from the dollar continues, we could see serious ripples across global markets. While high-level economics can feel distant, these changes have the potential to eventually hit the American economy closer to home, affecting everything from import prices to interest rates.



History Made in South Fulton We love to celebrate Black leadership! The “Good News” file takes us to South Fulton, Georgia, where history was just made. Carmelitha Gums has been sworn in as the city’s first Black woman mayor. A founding city council member, Mayor Gums is stepping up with a clear mission: to restore trust, strengthen leadership, and revitalize the city after a period of controversy and legal troubles under the previous administration. Her inauguration marks a fresh start and a vibrant new chapter for this metro Atlanta city.