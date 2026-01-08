Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Texas Ranked Most Overworked State In The U.S.

Texas tops the list as the most overworked state in America. New data shows Texas employees work 114 more hours than average employees.

Published on January 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mature adult woman experiencing stress and headache using laptop
Source: Organic Media / Getty

TRENDING: North Texas Ranks Among The Best Places To Find A Job In 2026

Texas ranks as the most overworked and most burned-out state in the country, they have a burnout rate of 7.3 out of 10. On average, Texas employees work 114 more hours per year than the typical American worker, placing the state among the top five for the longest workweeks nationwide, with employees typically clocking  40 hours or more per week.

TRENDING: 2026 PTO Hacks: How to Turn 2 Weeks of PTO Into 50+ Days Off

Long hours are only part of the problem. Texas also ranks second in the nation for how often workers search the term “burnout” on Google, a strong indicator of widespread stress, fatigue, and emotional exhaustion across the workforce. This suggests that many employees aren’t just working longer they’re actively struggling to cope with the demands of their jobs.

Several factors may contribute to Texas’s high burnout levels, including long commute times in major metropolitan areas such as Houston, Dallas, and Austin, rapid population growth, and competitive job markets that often prioritize productivity over work-life balance. Additionally, many workers report limited flexibility, high performance expectations, and fewer opportunities to disconnect after hours.
The combination of extended workweeks, mental strain, and growing signs of stress places Texas firmly at the top of the list of the most burned-out states in America.

SEE ALSO

Texas Ranked Most Overworked State In The U.S. was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Testifies On Budget During House And Senate Hearings On Wednesday

Senator Bill Cassidy Rips RFK Jr's Crackpot Vaccine Schedule, Social Media Reminds Him He Was The Deciding Confirmation Vote

Hip-Hop Wired
NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

Hip-Hop Wired
Sherri Shepherd Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tyler Perry Hit With 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
New York's Declining Diamond District

Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close