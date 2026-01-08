Texas Ranked Most Overworked State In The U.S.

Source: Organic Media / Getty

Texas ranks as the most overworked and most burned-out state in the country, they have a burnout rate of 7.3 out of 10. On average, Texas employees work 114 more hours per year than the typical American worker, placing the state among the top five for the longest workweeks nationwide, with employees typically clocking 40 hours or more per week.

Long hours are only part of the problem. Texas also ranks second in the nation for how often workers search the term “burnout” on Google, a strong indicator of widespread stress, fatigue, and emotional exhaustion across the workforce. This suggests that many employees aren’t just working longer they’re actively struggling to cope with the demands of their jobs.

Several factors may contribute to Texas’s high burnout levels, including long commute times in major metropolitan areas such as Houston, Dallas, and Austin, rapid population growth, and competitive job markets that often prioritize productivity over work-life balance. Additionally, many workers report limited flexibility, high performance expectations, and fewer opportunities to disconnect after hours.

The combination of extended workweeks, mental strain, and growing signs of stress places Texas firmly at the top of the list of the most burned-out states in America.

