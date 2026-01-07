ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ÅDMÏTŠ HĒ TĒŠTŠ THĒ ₩ØMĒÑ HĒ DÅTĒŠ TØ ŠĒĒ ÏF THĒ¥’RĒ GØÏÑG TØ ‘FÏGHT’ FØR HÏM: ‘Ï HÅTĒ TØ DØ THÏŠ TØ ¥ØŪ, ßÅß¥’

Newton puts loved ones through tests to see if they'll 'fight for him' during tough times.

Cam Newton is opening up about his “toxic masculinity,” even though he says there are “different words” for how he acts.

The retired NFL star having unconventional relationships is no surprise, but in a recent sit-down with Bishop T.D. Jakes, he delved into why he moves the way he does. During the interview, the podcaster revealed that he puts his loved ones through tests to see if they’re “gonna fight” for him “for better or for worse.”

Throughout the episode of Jakes’ NXT Chapter Podcast, which was released on January 5, the former footballer talked about his views on relationships, marriage, and finding peace. That led Bishop Jakes to ask Newton, “You’ve always had an audience. When all the audiences are gone and it’s just you, what’s going on in here [points to his heart]?”

“I’m at peace the most,” Newton replied. “But, there’s a lot of me that asked the question, ‘Are you gonna fight for me?’ Because when I was vulnerable to the individuals—that’s family, that’s friends, that’s partners—‘Are you gonna fight for me?’ That’s what I’m most scared of.”

He continued by referencing his romantic partners, explaining that the people he dates all want the luxurious parts of relationships—expensive weddings, honeymoons, rings—that aren’t mentioned in the Bible.

“Because everybody in love. Everybody want to walk down [the aisle]. Everybody wanna—everybody want to do all the festive marital stuff that the Bible don’t even say,” Cam explained. “And I when I call it out I’m like, ‘Yo, the Bible ain’t never mentioned no honeymoon. The Bible ain’t never mentioned the ring. The Bible ain’t never mentioned spending millions and thousands of dollars on a marriage celebration. The Bible didn’t say a lot of these things, but if we’re going off of the Bible’s accord, there’s a lot of worldly things that have crept into it.”

That’s when the podcaster explained that his “tests” are important in order to find out if the people around him are there for the right reasons.

“So, now for me above all, going back to the most impactful vow, for me, I want to know without a shadow of a doubt, for better or for worse,” he said.

Newton went on to say, “But, don’t just walk with me when it’s for the betterment of you. And as long as people understand that…When you are hurt…” Jakes interjected, “‘Come get me.’” Newton continued, “I may tell you, ‘Man, get the hell away…,’” Jakes said, “But don’t pay that no attention.” Newton fired off, “That’s a character. See what I’m saying? But then some will say, ‘Oh that’s toxic. Uhn Uhn. Miss me with that. It’s like no.’”

Jakes proclaimed, “Toxic masculinity. Tests.” Newton agreed, “Yeah, they got different words.”

“‘Will you come get me?’ It’s really a test because your definition of love is proven by the other person coming to get you and that way you don’t have to worry about abandonment,” Bishop Jakes explained.

“I’ll take you through these courses just to see—this is the only way I can find out,” the 36-year-old former NFL star said. “I mean you call it how I see it, man. My father ain’t raised no fool. And I done got fooled before.”

“So, for me, I need to sit up here and say, like, ‘Hey, hold on. I hate to do this to you, baby, I I gotta see you. You know what you got in me: the good. But, I really don’t know and that’s what I’m afraid of,” Newton explained. “That’s not to say that I can’t come along or come around to being that or everybody to understand that it’s, like, yo, this journey, It’s a journey. But, it’s lopsided until it’s not.”

As for the comments section, it’s safe to say fans are not in agreement with Cam’s idea of commitment.

“Imagine stressing someone you love out on purpose and thinking it’s love,” one user wrote under a clip of the interview. Another wrote, “Constantly testing people reeks of insecurity and validation seeking. This is prob from unresolved childhood trauma. He should get therapy, it really helps.”

Check out the full interview down below:

