Bruno Mars Announces His Album Is Done! But When Will Fans Get To Hear It?

Superstar and pop singer Bruno Mars announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his album is done. But when fans anticipating his solo return will get to listen to the new project is still up in the air.

The 40-year-old 24K Magic singer hasn’t released a solo project in over a decade, his last album being released fall of 2016.

Since his last solo album, the artist has collaborated with Anderson. Paak on their sultry, soulful duo debut, An Evening with Silk Sonic in 2021 that birthed hits such as “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin’ Out the Window.” The duo had a clean sweep at the 2022 Grammy Awards for their lead single, winning all four awards they were nominated for, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Mars also released the monster hit single Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga in August 2024, winning the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award in 2025.

He has also had features with other artists, including Sexyy Red and Blackpink member and K-pop sensation Rosé

With the news of his finished album so early in the year, fans wonder if they can anticipate a long-awaited album from the pop sensation this year, and what the first lead singles for the project could be. But, there aren’t many complaints on that part— as fans have something concrete to look forward to.

