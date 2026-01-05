Military-Style Truck Leads Deputies on Chase Through Harris County

Source: WKRC / WKRC

A dramatic, hour-long pursuit unfolded late Sunday night (Jan 4) after a military-style tractor-trailer fled a hit-and-run scene and barreled through large stretches of Harris County and Houston, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 10 p.m. on January 4 when an off-duty Precinct 4 constable deputy witnessed a hit-and-run crash that left people injured. The deputy immediately called for assistance, and sheriff’s deputies quickly located the suspect vehicle, described as a military-style truck with no license plates.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over, setting off a pursuit that lasted more than an hour. Investigators said the chase moved through several major roadways and neighborhoods as deputies tried repeatedly to bring the vehicle to a stop.

During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed multiple times. Near Beltway 8 and Garrett Road, the truck briefly stopped, prompting a deputy to fire a single round. Authorities said the shot did not disable the vehicle, and the driver continued fleeing.

The chase pushed deeper into east Houston, reaching Interstate 10 near Waco Street before turning north and looping back toward the Eastex Freeway. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the pursuit as it crossed multiple jurisdictions. Officials said troopers also fired rounds in an effort to stop the truck, but the vehicle remained mobile despite sustaining visible damage.

Investigators estimate the suspect struck at least ten vehicles before deputies even initiated the chase. During the pursuit itself, authorities said the driver attempted to ram several law enforcement vehicles, actions that are now central to the criminal investigation.

The pursuit finally ended just south of Little York on the main lanes of U.S. 59 North, where the truck came to a stop. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene after the driver refused to respond to verbal commands. Authorities said gas was deployed, prompting the suspect to surrender without further incident.

Military-Style Truck Leads Deputies on Chase Through Harris County was originally published on theboxhouston.com