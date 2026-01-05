Off-Duty Deputy Fatally Shot at Texas Club; Suspect in Custody

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

An off duty law enforcement officer from Caldwell County was killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a north Austin nightclub, according to the Austin Police Department. Authorities later confirmed a suspect has been taken into custody following a multi agency search.

Officials identified the victim as a deputy with the Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, which serves an area south of Austin. In a statement shared by the constable’s office, officials said the deputy was working an off duty security assignment when the shooting occurred. Austin police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and found the deputy in a parking lot suffering from severe injuries.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds. Investigators said the incident happened at Club Rodeo, a popular north Austin venue. Further details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Later Sunday afternoon, law enforcement officials announced that a suspect had been apprehended. The arrest involved several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with support from Austin police air support and K 9 units, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

