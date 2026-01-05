Listen Live
Close
Local

Off-Duty Deputy Fatally Shot at Texas Club; Suspect in Custody

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

An off duty law enforcement officer from Caldwell County was killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a north Austin nightclub, according to the Austin Police Department. Authorities later confirmed a suspect has been taken into custody following a multi agency search.

Officials identified the victim as a deputy with the Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, which serves an area south of Austin. In a statement shared by the constable’s office, officials said the deputy was working an off duty security assignment when the shooting occurred. Austin police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and found the deputy in a parking lot suffering from severe injuries.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds. Investigators said the incident happened at Club Rodeo, a popular north Austin venue. Further details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Later Sunday afternoon, law enforcement officials announced that a suspect had been apprehended. The arrest involved several agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with support from Austin police air support and K 9 units, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

SEE ALSO

Off-Duty Deputy Fatally Shot at Texas Club; Suspect in Custody was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

Hip-Hop Wired
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

A$AP Rocky Drops Teaser For "Punk Rocky" Video Starring Winona Ryder

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

Hip-Hop Wired
Kingpin Bowling Art Basel Edition

Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close