Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rihanna Links With Brandy & Monica Backstage on The Boy Is Mine Tour

Rihanna Links With Brandy & Monica Backstage on The Boy Is Mine Tour

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

In a video circulating on social media, Rihanna pops up in what appears to be a backstage interaction with Brandy and Monica, and the energy is exactly what fans hoped for.

As the clip rolls, Brandy looks genuinely shocked as Rihanna leans into the moment, laughing and boldly declaring, “The boy is mine, bitch!”.

This immediately sent social media into a frenzy. Right on cue, Monica slides into the frame, matching the energy and turning the already iconic moment into pure comedy.

The clip feels less like a celebrity cameo and more like a legendary R&B link-up happening in real time. These three women whose music shaped generations, sharing a carefree, unscripted moment behind the scenes.

The Boy Is Mine tour has been bringing out star after star, and moments like this are proof that the impact of Brandy and Monica still runs deep across the culture.

When artists like Rihanna pull up just to vibe, it says everything about the legacy being celebrated on this tour.

One thing’s for sure — backstage or onstage, this tour keeps giving the internet exactly what it wants.

RELATED: Queen Bee Battle: ‘Beyoncé vs. Brandy’ Has R&B Fans Baffled

SEE ALSO

Rihanna Links With Brandy & Monica Backstage on The Boy Is Mine Tour was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

Hip-Hop Wired
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

A$AP Rocky Drops Teaser For "Punk Rocky" Video Starring Winona Ryder

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

Hip-Hop Wired
Kingpin Bowling Art Basel Edition

Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close