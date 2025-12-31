Nunn felt Newton's questions were manipulative, so she confidently challenged the framing and refused to be minimized.

Nunn leaned into her independence, success, and autonomy, disrupting outdated expectations about successful women.

The exchange ended with Nunn feeling she controlled the moment, 'Uno. Reverse.'

Natalie Nunn Says She “Uno Reversed” Cam Newton on His Own Podcast

Reality TV veteran and media mogul Natalie Nunn is making waves online after a recent appearance on Funky Friday, the podcast hosted by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, Nunn confidently broke down what she says really went down during the interview and according to her, the tables were turned. Speaking directly to her fans and fellow “baddies,” Nunn claimed she came into the conversation fully prepared, reading the room and matching energy when she felt the questions crossed into disrespect.

Known first for Bad Girls Club and now as an executive producer and cast member of Baddies on Zeus Network, Nunn said she’s learned how podcast spaces can sometimes be used to test women especially outspoken, successful ones. Instead of shrinking back, she leaned into the moment.

According to Nunn, some of the questions felt manipulative, sarcastic, and designed to put her on the defensive. Rather than playing along quietly, she chose to flip the dynamic. She described the exchange as a back and forth where she amplified her confidence, challenged the framing of the questions, and refused to be minimized.

One moment that caught attention was a discussion about winning and losing, where Nunn pushed Newton on how it feels to come close without taking home a Super Bowl ring. While she made it clear that she still respects his career, she didn’t shy away from pressing him the same way she felt he was pressing her.

Nunn also addressed a question about whether men should take “baddies” seriously, explaining that her response was intentional.

She leaned into her independence, financial success, and autonomy, saying she answered in a way she knew would disrupt outdated expectations about women, especially women who control their own platforms and income.

In her words, it wasn’t about disrespect for disrespect’s sake. It was about refusing to let anyone “play in her face.” The moment ended with what she called a simple conclusion. Roles reversed. Energy matched.

As the clip continues to rack up views, fans are split between those cheering Nunn’s confidence and those debating the interview’s tone. Either way, the conversation has people talking and that’s exactly what strong personalities and sharp interviews tend to do.

The full episode of Funky Friday featuring Natalie Nunn is available now, but one thing is clear. She left feeling like she controlled the moment.

Uno. Reverse.

Watch the Full Interview Below!

