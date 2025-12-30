Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Announces Second Pregnancy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she is expecting her second child, a baby girl, due in May 2026.

Leavitt shared the joyful news on Instagram, calling it “the greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for.”

She expressed her excitement about growing her family and watching her son, Nicholas, become a big brother.

Leavitt, 28, also took the opportunity to thank President Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for fostering a supportive, pro-family environment in the White House.

She described motherhood as “the closest thing to Heaven on Earth” and expressed gratitude to God for this blessing.

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their first child in July 2024.

Despite the demands of her role, she returned to work just three days after giving birth, following an attempted assassination of President Trump.

Her dedication to her position has been widely recognized, as she continues to serve as the youngest person to hold the role of White House Press Secretary.

Before her current position, Leavitt served as the press secretary for Trump’s 2024 campaign and previously ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022.

Although she lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, her political career has been marked by significant achievements and milestones.

Leavitt’s announcement has been met with congratulations and well-wishes from colleagues and supporters.

As she prepares for the arrival of her second child, she continues to balance her demanding role in the White House with her growing family, embodying her commitment to both her professional and personal life.

