Listen Live
Close
News

Top Returned Gifts After Christmas Holiday

Published on December 26, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Person Unpacking Gift Wrapping Paper Beside Open Cardboard Box at Home
Source: Taras Grebinets / Getty

It happens to all of us, getting a not-so-great gift during the holidays. Whether it is a kitchen appliance you already own or an obnoxiously colored sweater that just isn’t your style, you take it with fake excitement to not disappoint your loved ones. While you can’t always avoid getting certain presents for the holiday season, you at least are thankful for the receipt that’s buried at the bottom of the bag, just in case you need to return it.

“The No. 1 reason for returns is that you got the wrong size,” Bobby Ghoshal, CEO and co-founder of Dupe.com told Axios. “People are really particular about how their items fit.”

Some gift categories consistently top return lists.

Clothing and footwear—including sweaters, shoes, socks and other wearables—are among the most frequently returned items because of sizing, fit and style mismatches, making them notoriously difficult to gift. Accessories like hats, scarves and jewelry also miss the mark often.

Electronics and gadgets follow closely, as duplicates, incompatible devices or post-holiday discounts prompt exchanges.

Also, data from earlier seasonal lists also underscores the trend: popular unwanted gifts in 2019 included shoes, kitchen appliances, video games, sweets, candles, athletic apparel, DVDs, toddler clothes, glassware and makeup—many of which ended up back on shelves or resale platforms after the holidays.

SEE ALSO

Top Returned Gifts After Christmas Holiday was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close