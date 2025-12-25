Jalen Hurts Wins HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year 2025
- Hurts has stunning looks but is far from privileged, having worked hard to achieve success.
- Hurts led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one and making history.
- Hurts is married to his college sweetheart, Bryonna Burrows, who has also achieved success.
Jalen Hurts is no stranger to winning. HelloBeautiful‘s readers just voted the Super Bowl MVP as the sexiest man of 2025, and for good reason. The Philadelphia Eagles QB is handsome, stoic, resilient, and is making husbands around the world jealous because their wives absolutely adore him.
Hurts even has grown men on TV complaining about his good looks. ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth claimed Jalen Hurts wasn’t getting backlash for his comments after a 2024 win because he benefits from “pretty privilege.”
“Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row, Foxworth said. “Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you.”
There is no question that Jalen Hurts has been blessed with stunningly good looks, but he’s far from privileged. He’s an extremely hard-working professional athlete who has overcome adversity to shine in all aspects of life. In college, Hurts was benched in the National Championship game. Fast-forward to today, and he’s led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances in three years, winning one with MVP honors, and becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, run for 70 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and rush for three touchdowns – in any game, regular season, postseason or Super Bowl. The man’s got it like that!
We can’t forget to mention Hurts’ style. A dapper man who often dresses like he’s far beyond his years. When he’s on the red carpet—which isn’t often—he completely steals the show. His 2025 Met Gala floral-embroidered velvet black Burberry suit was impossible to take your eyes off, especially when paired with his gorgeous smile and beautiful wife.
He’s also married to his college sweetheart, the impressive Bryonna Burrows. Burrows has also made her own mark academically and professionally. She earned degrees in Spanish, political science, and business before carving out a career in technology and leadership at IBM. Their shared Alabama roots provided the foundation for their relationship, which has grown into a true love story. Hurts and Burrows recently married in the spring, which he revealed during an interview with Men’s Health.
Jalen Hurts is one of one. Let’s take a look at some pics of HB’s Sexiest Man of 2025.
1. Jalen Hurts 2025 Time100 Gala
Jalen Hurts attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025, in New York City.
2. Jalen Hurts at the 2025 Met Gala
Hurts arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.
3. Jalen Hurts At Prime Video’s “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback” Premiere
Guests and Jalen Hurts attend Prime Video’s “The Evolution Of The Black Quarterback” New York Premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024, in New York City.
4. Jalen Hurts at the 2023 TIME100 Next event
Hurts attends the 2023 TIME100 Next event at Second Floor on October 24, 2023, in New York City.
5. Jalen Hurts And Bry Burrows at the Green Carpet at The Battery
Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose for photographs on the Green Carpet at The Battery on July 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6. Hurts at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jalen Hurts attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
7. Jalen Hurts at Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation
Jalen Hurts arrives for Disney’s 2024 Upfront presentation at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York.
8. Jalen Hurts after a Los Angeles Rams win
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025, in Philadelphia, United States.
9. Jalen Hurts during NFL Preseason 2025
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles after the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
10. Hurts at the Philadelphia 76ers game
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first quarter between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
RELATED: The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence
Jalen Hurts Wins HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year 2025 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com