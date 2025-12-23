Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Priah Nicole Ferguson stopped by The Morning Hustle to chop it up about growing up on one of the biggest shows in television history and what life looks like after Hawkins. The young star, known for her scene-stealing role as the sassy and brilliant Erica Sinclair on Stranger Things, opened up about the emotional toll of closing this massive chapter of her childhood. For Ferguson, Erica isn’t just a role; she’s a part of her personal evolution, and saying goodbye feels like leaving a piece of herself behind.



One of the funniest highlights of the conversation was Ferguson’s take on stepping into the 80s. While she didn’t live through the era of bold patterns and big hair, she admitted the wardrobe was a culture shock. She relied on her mom to bridge the gap between her Gen Z reality and the 1980s aesthetic, noting how different the freedom was for kids back then compared to her upbringing in Atlanta. It wasn’t just about the clothes, though; it was about capturing a vibe that felt authentic to a time when kids roamed freely without cell phones.

The conversation naturally turned to the highly anticipated Stranger Things finale. While keeping the spoilers to a minimum, Ferguson hinted at the scale of the final season, confirming rumors that fans might catch the epic conclusion in theaters. She expressed excitement about seeing her work on the big screen, a first for her career, though she admitted she’s often her own toughest critic.

Looking ahead, Ferguson is ready to expand her range. She’s eyeing roles that speak to her age without trapping her in perpetual childhood. Beyond acting, she has big plans for her education, with goals to study cosmetic science and skincare in college. Whether she’s launching a beauty line or dominating the screen, Priah is proving she’s got the hustle to match her talent.

Priah Ferguson On ‘Stranger Things’ Finale, The 80s, & What’s Next was originally published on themorninghustle.com