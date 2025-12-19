Netflix Joins Podcasting Game With iHeartMedia As Charlamagne Signs $200M Deal

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Netflix was once a place that sent DVDs in the mail so that you could avoid the local Blockbuster store and still get your movie fix. Since then, they’ve become arguably the world’s biggest streaming company and changed the game for filmmakers, viewers and theaters.

Now they’re poised to take over the podcast world as well. Earlier this week, the company announced its deals with several popular podcasts, including The Breakfast Club.

Through a deal with iHeartMedia signed on Tuesday, its video podcast will be seen exclusively on Netflix, including archived content. Netflix signed the same deal with Barstool Sports, which will take its shows to the platform as well.

What this means for listeners and viewers is that you will now need a Netflix subscription to watch video podcasts you could once watch for free. The list includes 18 podcasts that will now be exclusive to Netflix, which aims to boost its daytime ratings, according to the New York Times. Among the podcasts aside from The Breakfast Club are Joe and Jada with Jadakiss and Fat Joe, Barstool’s Pardon My Take, Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea, and true crime podcast My Favorite Murder. These podcasts will remain available via audio-only platforms.

“With this partnership, we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” Netflix VP of content licensing and programming strategy, Lauren Smith, said when the deals were announced. “Get ready to dive in with the true crime phenomenon My Favorite Murder, the dynamic perspectives of The Breakfast Club, and the sharp, unfiltered comedy of Chelsea Handler in this initial collection.”

These deals are in addition to an earlier deal signed with Spotify and The Ringer, sports personality Bill Simmons’ company, which will send 16 podcasts to Netflix. All will begin airing on Netflix at the beginning of next year.

“Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation,” Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeart Media, said. “Working with Netflix — an important leader in entertainment — gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time.”



On the heels of the Netflix deal, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God announced a signing of his own. iHeartMedia and its The Black Effect Network inked a five-year deal worth a reported $200 million.

