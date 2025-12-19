Wiz Khalifa Facing 9 Months In Romanian Jail For Drug Possesion
Wiz Khalifa may be facing jail time in Romania, according to reports.
The Rolling Papers rapper was allegedly caught with more than 18 grams of weed while overseas headlining a festival in July 2024. According to the Associated Press, Khalifa is now facing charges related to illegal drug possession. While the lower court initially issued him a criminal fine of $3,600, a higher court has since sentenced him to nine months in jail.
In its ruling, the judges reportedly said they were using Khalifa’s case as a broader public example, stating that his actions sent the wrong message: “He transmitted to the general public a normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance or implicitly, the consumption of drugs among young people.
Khalifa later addressed the situation himself, expressing remorse for his actions in a public statement, “Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time.”
Run-ins with the last overseas are nothing new for rappers. Back in 2019, A$AP Rocky was detained in Sweden following an alleged altercation, which resulted in him spending nearly a month behind bars on assault charges before being released. As a U.S. citizen, it remains unclear whether Romanian authorities will pursue an extradition request for the Kush & OJ rapper.
More details are expected as the story develops.
