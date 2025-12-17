Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional While Removing Blueface Face Tattoo

Chrisean Rock opened up to fans this week by sharing a deeply emotional moment from her personal life.

The reality star and rapper posted a video showing herself undergoing laser treatment to remove the face tattoo she previously dedicated to Blueface, becoming visibly overwhelmed during the process.

In the clip circulating across social media, Rock is seen during an early tattoo removal session as the laser targets Blueface’s name and likeness that had been inked on the side of her face.

As the procedure continues, Rock breaks down in tears and quietly says, “That’s what I get,” while enduring the physical pain of the removal.

The video quickly resonated with fans, many of whom viewed the moment as symbolic.

Rock and Blueface’s relationship has been highly publicized and often turbulent, frequently playing out online. For some viewers, the tattoo removal represented a step toward healing and moving on from a painful chapter.

Shortly after Rock’s video gained traction, Blueface shared footage of his own that sparked further conversation.

In the clip, the rapper showed his new girlfriend, who had just gotten his first name, “Jonathan,” tattooed under her chin.

Blueface praised the tattoo and emphasized that he expected it to remain permanent, making comments about tattoos being “forever” that contrasted sharply with Rock’s emotional removal process.

While Chrisean Rock has not issued an additional statement, many supporters expressed empathy, praising her vulnerability and viewing the moment as part of a broader journey toward personal healing and self-reflection.

