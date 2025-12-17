Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

President Donald Trump will deliver a live address from the White House tonight at 9 p.m. ET to preview his agenda for 2026. The expected speech comes as his job approval and support on key issues continue to weaken. Public polling shows growing dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy, including inflation and hiring.

The White House offered limited details on what Trump plans to emphasize. Administration officials say the address will highlight economic investments, the potential for new manufacturing jobs, and increased tax refunds next year. They hope these points will boost consumer confidence.

Despite these efforts, Trump’s economic approval ratings remain low. Recent surveys show that only about 31% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, marking one of the lowest points of his presidency.

Trump also faces criticism over his immigration policies. His mass deportation actions have proven unpopular among many voters, even as he receives some credit for reducing illegal border crossings.

The timing of the address suggests Trump aims to energize his base and reach undecided voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans are fighting to retain control of both the House and Senate next year.

Trump has maintained a strong media presence this year through frequent appearances and social media commentary. However, analysts note that broader public sentiment reflects unease with the cost of living and economic stability.

Supporters hope the national address will reframe Trump’s presidency and policy direction. Critics argue that the speech may not alter public perceptions unless it directly addresses core voter concerns.

Trump to Preview 2026 Agenda in National Address as Approval Slips was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com