Fat Joe’s Wildest Story Yet? Rapper Claims Taliban Rocket Invite

As per Complex Fat Joe recently told his wildest story yet. During a recent episode of Joe And Jada, the Terror Squad MC, Jadakiss and Bill Bellamy discussed some of their craziest moments while overseas. As expected Fat Joe was quick to share that he experienced a once in a lifetime encounter after a performance in the Middle East. “I was in Lebanon,” Joe said, explaining that he had just finished performing and returned to his hotel. “I do a show in Lebanon, it’s so incredible. I come back to this hotel, and when I come back, three guys stand up like synchronized swimming.”

According to Fat Joe the men in question were not only big fans but were apparently connected to the infamous militant organization. “‘The guys, they want to shoot rockets with you,’” Joe explained. “‘The Taliban, they love you.’” He said the men were persistent in making the unusual offer. “The real Taliban came through and was like, ‘Yo, shoot rockets?’” While Fat Joe was initially surprised by the proposition he quickly thought of a game plan to ensure his safety. “I went to the airport like one in the morning. This sh*t ain’t take off until 10 in the f***ing morning,” Joe said. “We stood in the airport overnight just shook to death.”

Joe did not specify when this incident occurred but it has been confirmed the “Lean Back” has performed in Lebanon on a couple of occasions at Beirut’s Pier 7 in 2011 and 2012. You can watch him discuss meeting the Taliban below.