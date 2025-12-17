NY Drill Rapper Kay Flock Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Source: @officialkayflocka / Instagram

New York rapper Kay Flock has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to reports.

Back in March, the Drill rapper was guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering. At 22 years old, he is facing a hefty sentence. U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton made an official statement regarding Flock’s sentencing:

“Kevin Perez (Kay Flock) used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx. Perez and his gang member carried out a string of shootings that struck both rival gang members and innocent bystanders. Perez also used his platform as a prominent rapper to celebrate his violence: threatening his rivals, bragging about his shootings, and taunting his victims. His brazen actions unleashed a series of back-and-forth retaliatory shootings that killed and injured far too many people in the Bronx.”

Following the news of the Bronx rappers’ sentencing, he made a statement of his own:

“I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers. I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer, Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain’t over until Allah say it’s over. I want to thank everyone of my fans and supporters. I love y’all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart and I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too.”

Before his arrest, Kay Flock was making noise in the New York drill scene as one of the newest artists coming out of the wave. Back in 2021, he & frequent collaborator, Dougie B, landed a Cardi B feature on their song “Shake It.”

With the latest update on his fate, his music career will have to take a huge pause. More news to come as the story develops.

NY Drill Rapper Kay Flock Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com