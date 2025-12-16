Holiday Travel: Road Trip Essentials

The Morning Hustle Tackles Holiday Travel

The holiday season is here, and The Morning Hustle crew is getting real about the chaos of traveling to see family. Kicking off the conversation, the hosts debated the best strategies for hitting the road. The consensus? Avoid peak traffic at all costs. The discussion got lively as they compared travel styles, from those who like to wake up and go immediately, to others who prefer leaving in the dead of night, like 1 AM, to guarantee an empty highway. The key takeaway was that planning is everything. If you leave too early in the morning, around 4 AM, you risk hitting the morning rush just as you’re getting into your driving groove.



The classic debate of driving versus flying also took center stage. While Lore’l was strictly pro-plane, arguing that you can find good deals if you book in advance, Alton & Kyle pointed out that gas prices are nothing compared to the cost of multiple plane tickets for a family. The conversation brought up nostalgic memories of childhood road trips, packed in the family station wagon because flying was never an option. Kyle evern shared how his kids recently asked to experience a road trip, proving that family traditions and travel styles come full circle.

5 Must-Know Holiday Road Trip Tips

Plan your departure to avoid peak traffic—late night or early morning can be key.

Pack healthy snacks and water to keep everyone fueled without extra stops.

Map your route and check for any weather or road updates before hitting the highway.

Download playlists or podcasts to keep the energy up and the family entertained.

Bring along essentials like chargers, emergency kits, and a little patience—just in case.

