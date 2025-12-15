Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Spotify was down for thousands of users early Monday, Dec. 15, in what appeared to be a major outage for the music streaming service.

The app was showing error messages for users along with having playback difficulties, but it seems to be working normally currently.

The widespread issue was reported around 10 a.m. across the world, according to tracking site Down Detector. They reported that over 33,000 users in the United States and 10,000 in the United Kingdom experienced errors and outages.

According to Spotify, the issue has been fixed.

Is Spotify Down? Everything We Know About the Outage was originally published on foxync.com