After stepping away from the spotlight, Grammy Award-winning singer Miguel is back — and this time, it’s on his own terms. The R&B artist stopped by The Dominique Da Diva Show to talk about his long-awaited return, his deeply personal new album Caos, and why now was the right moment to hit the road again.

Miguel shared that his hiatus was intentional, giving him the space he needed to reconnect with himself creatively and personally. Rather than rushing back with familiar hits, he explained that Caos represents a pivotal moment in his career — one rooted in vulnerability, self-reflection, and emotional honesty. The project dives into themes of identity, growth, and connection, offering fans a more intimate look at where he’s been and where he’s headed.

Throughout the conversation, Miguel emphasized the importance of real artistry in an era driven by trends and viral moments. He noted that while social media creates the illusion of connection, true intimacy comes from honesty — something he aimed to deliver through this album.

That same intention is carrying over into his upcoming tour. Miguel revealed that while he could have toured off his catalog alone, creating new music was essential before reconnecting with fans in person. With Caos now out, he’s ready to bring both the classics and his evolved sound to the stage, starting with the DMV — a place he says has always shown him love.

Miguel Opens Up About His New Album, His Hiatus, and Going on Tour was originally published on kysdc.com