Nick Reiner Arrested After Deaths of Parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner is now in custody as investigators continue to examine the deaths of his parents, renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. Authorities confirmed the development through Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, marking a major step in the ongoing investigation.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Sources previously told PEOPLE that the couple was discovered by their daughter, Romy. Officials have not publicly released detailed information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In the hours following the discovery, Nick Reiner was questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division. At that time, law enforcement indicated that the case was still under review and that no immediate arrests had been made while detectives gathered evidence and interviewed those involved.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said emergency crews were dispatched to the residence around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a call requesting medical assistance. When responders arrived, they found a man and a woman deceased inside the home. The victims were later identified as Rob and Michele Reiner.

Sheriff’s Department records show that Nick Reiner is being held on four million dollars bail and is facing a felony charge, though officials have not specified the nature of the charge. Rob and Michele Reiner had been married since 1989 and shared three children. Nick Reiner has previously spoken publicly about his long standing struggles with addiction, which began during his teenage years.

