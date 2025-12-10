Critics’ Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & TV Gala
Seen On The Scene: Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan & Damson Idris Sizzle & Shine At Critics’ Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema & TV Gala
The 8th annual Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television brought out the heavy hitters and the new wave of Black Hollywood. There were several stars in attendance, from Teyana Taylor to Michael B. Jordan. Take a look at our favorite moments inside.
From the red carpet to the awards stage, Deadline reported that the atmosphere at the Fairmont Century Plaza this Tuesday night (Dec. 9) sparkled with style, pride, and powerful recognition. Celebrities, creatives, and fans caught every moment as the Black entertainment community gathered to honor excellence in film and television.
Stars like Teyana, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris lit up the red carpet and later accepted awards that recognized their work’s impact. The energy pulsated through the venue. Events like this matter because they signal the importance of spotlighting Black talent, honoring legacy, and uplifting voices that are often overlooked.
The night belonged not just to the big names but also to those who have quietly built their careers with consistency and excellence. Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee received the Career Achievement Award for decades of shaping modern Black cinema. Meanwhile, emerging and established talents alike were honored. Ryan Coogler earned the Director Award for his bold vision, ensemble casts got love and supporting performances got their deserved shine.
Taylor’s presence brought fashion, grace, and confidence. She was part of the ensemble recognized for their work in One Battle After Another. Idris’ performance in F1 made waves, as he walked away with the Supporting Actor Award.
It wasn’t all red carpets and photos. The celebration was an affirmation of Black artistry, showing that our stories, in front of and behind the camera, have power. From first-time nominees to lifetime legends, this evening was a gathering of community and culture.
If you were paying attention, you witnessed a powerful resurgence of Black cinema and television making a profound impact.
They came in style, with substance, and in solidarity. For many in attendance and watching around the world, it was a reminder that Black excellence is not a genre. It’s a legacy, a movement, and a living, breathing force pushing Hollywood forward.
Check out a gallery of our favorite Critics’ Choice moments below:
TEYANA TAYLOR
Teyana Taylor stuns at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Michael B. Jordan at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
DAMSON IDRIS
Damson Idris at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
MBJ & RYAN COOGLER
MBJ and Ryan Coogler at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
RYAN & ZINZI COOGLER
The Coolgers at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
RYAN DESTINY
Ryan Destiny stuns at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
JURNEE SMOLLETT
Jurnee Smollett takes home the Actress Award for the Series Smoke at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
JANELLE JAMES
Janelle James takes home Comedy Award for Abbott Elementary at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
CHASE INFINITI, REGINA HALL & TEYANA TAYLOR
One Battle After Another cast shines at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
TENIKA DAVIS
Tenika Davis wins at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
SPIKE LEE & RYAN COOGLER
Spike and Coogler at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
AIYANA-LEE
British singer Aiyana-Lee sings at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
SKYE P. MARSHALL
Skye P. Marshall takes home her Supporting Actress Award for TV Series Matlock at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
TESSA THOMPSON
Tessa Thompson takes home an award for her performance in Hedda at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
TESSA THOMPSON & HER DAD MARC ANTHONY THOMPSON
Father and daughter time at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS
William Stanford Davis poses at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
GODFREY
Godfrey presents at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
REGINALD HUDLIN & SHOLA LYNCH
Hudlin and Lynch win big at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku looks radiant at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
MILES CATON
Miles Caton poses at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
DELROY LINDO
Delroy Lindo poses on The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television red carpet.
SINQUA WALLS
Sinqua Walls smiles at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
DAVIND ALAN GRIER
David Alan Grier at The Critics’ Choice Association’s 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
Congrats to all the honorees!
