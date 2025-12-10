Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

The much anticipated release of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is upon us, and with hype reaching fever pitch already (JD Sports exclusive access sold out in minutes just this morning), Foot Locker is bringing back an OG method of purchasing the sneakers. And well, it may go off the rails like it used to back in the day.

According to Sneaker News, Foot Locker will be hosting a midnight in-store release event for the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” this weekend when the kicks are scheduled to drop. While this will give actual sneaker heads an advantage over sneaker bots that eat up merchandise on websites and backdooring employees working for spots who hold raffles, it can also lead to disputes and fights, as they used to back in the day. Why do y’all think this method was canceled? Things used to get so rowdy that police were often forced to shut down such releases, and those releases were held at 10 a.m. on the release day.

Who knows what a midnight release in 2025 might entail when it’s all said and done.

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

Still, the show must go on (for now) and Foot Locker will be going through with the midnight release at select Foot Locker stores.

Per Sneaker News:

Foot Locker locations in New York, Chicago, and Downey, CA will all release the shoes first come, first served, complete with immersive experiences, music, food and drink, and maybe even a few surprises. Note that attendees must be 18 or older.

Sounds like fun, but still, be ready for anything. Just sayin’.

Will you be attending the midnight release of the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” at Foot Locker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Foot Locker To Hold In-Store Midnight Releases For Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” was originally published on hiphopwired.com