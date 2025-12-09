People On Social Media Falsely Claim This Woman Is Juror 160

Source: Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh / Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh

The Diddy documentary has the internet in a chokehold right now.

You can’t go to any corner of social media without bumping into a discussion about the details revealed in 50 Cent’s production, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

In four episodes, people from all walks of Sean Combs’ life share their experiences with the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who was convicted in July of two counts of transportation for prostitution – a violation of the Mann Act, also known as the White-Slave Traffic Act of 1910 – two of the lesser charges in the federal indictment that led to an eight-week trial in the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan.

Two of the jurors in that trial appeared in the documentary, and one in particular has drawn the ire of the internet: a Black millennial woman known as Juror 160.

In the final episode of the documentary, Juror 160, an apparent goofy who should be way more embarrassed than she seems to be as she grins and gushes over a person credibly accused of such horrendous acts, appears almost giddy as she discusses her participation in the trial.

Juror 160 claims to have known of Combs through the artists he worked with, but says she wasn’t a fan of him herself. This is seemingly contradicted by her recall of his mannerisms in the courtroom and by her comparison of them to the way he acted during the airing of the MTV television show Making the Band.

The juror went on to say she believes a fair verdict was delivered in the trial. When asked if Sean Combs is a violent person, Juror 160 said, “Based on that Intercontinental video, he can be. Unforgivable, honestly. You can’t beat that small girl like that, the way he did … but domestic violence wasn’t one of the charges.”

The juror also revealed that she knew the verdict would be controversial, saying, “When we were in the deliberation room, and we’ve come to an agreement, and we’re only saying that he’s guilty for these two counts, my words exactly were, ‘Oh S-H-I-T.”

The viewing audience obviously took issue with Juror 160, with many describing her as a “fan” of Diddy and wondering how she made it onto the jury in the first place.

Being disgusted with Juror 160 is one thing, but then folks took it a step too far when they began posting a decades-old image of Diddy with journalist and media professional Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh and falsely claiming that Mitchell-Rohrbaugh was Juror 160.

Multiple posts across social media make this claim, and although Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh herself has come forward multiple times to say it’s not her, many of the posts have not been taken down.

Via her social media accounts, Mitchell-Rohrbaugh has stated she is seeking legal action against those who continue to perpetuate the disinformation that she is Juror 160.

It is at this point that I bring up the fact that many of these same people were chomping at the bit to see gossip bloggers Tasha K and Milagro Gramz get taken down by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, respectively, for posting false and damaging stories about them.

The same people who claimed to understand what defamation means when it comes to their favorite celebrities somehow miss the fact that it also applies to everyday regular citizens, especially when you are pushing a narrative as harmful as this.

Placing Wynter’s photo on the internet with the claim that she is Juror 160 places her in danger and is harmful to her as a Black woman.

When you have had it pointed out to you multiple times that you are making a false accusation about an innocent woman, and you leave the post up because it’s gotten the most traction out of anything you have ever posted, you have just made Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh’s case for her; you have proven the malice.

All of these posts have multiple comments under them informing the posters that the woman pictured is not Juror 160, yet the posts have been left up because internet clout is a helluva drug.

Source: Monique Judge / Screenshot

Meanwhile, an innocent Black woman is having to fight for her reputation against a rabid internet looking for its next victim to pick apart.

As a Black woman who has also had an internet mob come after her more than once, I can imagine the lump in Wynter’s throat and the ball of angst rolling around in the pit of her stomach each time she opens up a social media platform and sees her face displayed amongst lies people are telling for clout.

Wynter deserves better.

You internet goofies and groupies and clout chasers and chaos agents who sow discord and spread disinformation for likes and comments need your asses kicked, and hopefully that will come in the form of a court case that makes you look just as stupid as Tasha K and Milagro Gramz.

Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh is not Juror 160.

Post that on your accounts as boldly and loudly as you posted the lies about her.

