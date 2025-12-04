Donald Trump Calls Somali People ‘Garbage’ In Hateful Rant, Calls For Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Deportation

Donald Trump is a habitual line stepper, but his latest violation is by far one of his most direct and egregious.

According to ABC News, the President of the United States used his bully pulpit to openly disparage Somali people by calling them “garbage.”

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” President Donald Trump told reporters during a Tuesday Cabinet meeting. “We can go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Oh, but he wasn’t done with his hatred. According to The Independent, a reporter mentioned to Trump that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had boasted about the significant Somali population, and Trump replied: “I wouldn’t be proud,” the president said. “Look how bad their nation is. It’s not even a nation. It’s just people walking around killing each other…And the Somalians should be out of here. They have destroyed our country.” OH, but he STILL wasn’t done with his hatred! Trump then set his sights on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), repeating a long-debunked allegation that she married her brother in order to skirt U.S. immigration laws. It’s a despicable rumor that only someone like führer orange would repeat as fact. “They have a representative, Ilhan Omar, who they say married her brother, that’s a fraud, she tries to deny it now, but you can’t really deny it because, you know, it just happened,” Trump said.



“She shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman,” Trump continued. “And I’m sure people are looking at that. And she should be thrown the hell out of our country.” Source: Tom Williams / Getty

For her part, Omar responded exactly as she should have, with the unfiltered truth.