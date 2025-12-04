Kim Kardashian Klaims Kanye Thinks She ‘Faked’ Paris Robbery ‘For A TV Show’: ‘That Was A Knife To My Heart’

Kanye doubted Kim's Paris robbery, which 'was a knife to her heart'.

Kim finds their co-parenting relationship 'frustrating' and feels like 'snapping'.

Kim's priority is to be 'strong' for her children despite Kanye's public behavior.

Kim Kardashian continues to reveal more troubling information about her marriage to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Source: WWD / Getty

According to PEOPLE, on the Dec. 4 episode of The Kardashians, Kim makes her return to Paris to testify in the trial for the ten people who robbed her nearly a decade ago. During the episode, she also addressed those who were skeptical about if the heist really happened, even calling out her ex-husband over the matter.

TRENDING: Most Notable Celebrity Lawsuits Of 2025

“My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people,” Kim said in a confessional, tearing up, per People. “That was a knife to my heart.”

She continued, “Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you — that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life — it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”

Kim and Kanye were married at the time of the heist, though they got divorced in 2021. The rapper ran off from a New York City concert mid-show for what he referred to as a “family emergency” when he learned the news, rushing to her side when she returned to the U.S.

After reflecting on the doubts her ex had spread about the robbery, Kardashian said of testifying, “To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real…I’m happy it’s over.”

During the same episode of the reality show, the mother of four admitted that she feels like “snapping” over their “hard” co-parenting relationship.

“I’m sorry about all that you’re going through. It looks stressful,” said Scott Disick, who shares three kids with the SKIMS founder’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, according to Page Six. “I mean, I see some stuff [online], and it’s like, f**k.” She responded by telling Disick about how “frustrating” it is when Ye calls into question her “character as a mom,” revealing, “Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can’t. I just can’t.”

Kim went on to claim that the rapper “never once called” despite her efforts to “encourage a relationship, but a healthy one,” between him and their children. Together, the former couple share daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, as well as sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6.

Later in the episode, an off-camera producer noted that Kim’s “ex is very loud out there,” to which she responded, “I just can’t really engage. I think it’s just for the better.”

Kardashian stressed that her “only focus and job” is to be “strong” for her children.

The post Kim Kardashian Klaims Kanye Thinks She ‘Faked’ Paris Robbery ‘For A TV Show’: ‘That Was A Knife To My Heart’ appeared first on Bossip.

Kim Kardashian Klaims Kanye Thinks She ‘Faked’ Paris Robbery ‘For A TV Show’: ‘That Was A Knife To My Heart’ was originally published on bossip.com