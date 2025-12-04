Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Miguel is gearing up for his “Chaos” tour and fans are already imagining the type of cinematic experience he might bring to the stage. After all, the visuals from his latest project took the internet by storm. But according to the Grammy winning artist, the real magic this time will not be on a screen. It will be in the music and the moments.

During a recent conversation, Miguel opened up about the intention behind the tour and revealed that he is purposely pulling away from big visual displays. He explained that the heart of “Chaos” is rooted in raw emotion, honest dialogue, and a level of musicianship that he wants fans to feel in real time. For him, the screens and effects that often dominate modern shows can create distance. With this album being so personal, he is choosing connection instead.

Miguel described “Chaos” as a deeply intimate project shaped by universal emotions. He said the album speaks to the uncertainty that everyone feels while trying to grow and reach a higher version of themselves. It is a journey filled with struggle, excitement, determination, and the quiet reflection that comes with confronting change. Bringing that story to the stage means creating a space where the audience can experience those feelings with him without distraction.

Rather than rely on spectacle, Miguel wants the tour to highlight the human experience. The lyrics. The conversations. The energy in the room. He believes that stripping back the visuals will allow fans to lock in with the music on a different level and walk away more connected to the message behind “Chaos.”

This tour is shaping up to be Miguel at his most intentional and his most honest.

✕

Miguel Reveals Why His New Tour Won’t Look Like Anything You Expect was originally published on 92q.com