DE-Cember To-do List

Clear your space to free your mind. Start small with 10-item sweeps and hot spot cleanups.

Detach from stress by muting social, naming feelings, and setting boundaries.

Delete digital clutter, old stories, dead-end conversations, and expired commitments.

DE-cember: A Month to De-Clutter, De-Tach & De-Lete What De-values Your Life December isn’t just the end of the year — it’s a chance to drop the weight you don’t need to carry into the next one. This is a simple guide to using “DE-cember” as your month to De-Clutter, De-Tach, and De-Lete anything that drains, stresses, or shrinks your peace.

1. DE-Clutter: Clear Your Space So Your Mind Can Breathe When your space is full, your head gets full too. DE-cluttering helps make room for better habits, better ideas, and better energy. You don't need to clean your whole house — just start small. Easy DE-clutter ideas: The 10-item sweep: Walk around your home and pick up 10 things that don't belong where they are. Put them back or throw them away.

Walk around your home and pick up 10 things that don’t belong where they are. Put them back or throw them away. Clear one “hot spot”: Pick one area — a junk drawer, your purse, your nightstand — and clean only that. Set a 10-minute timer.

Pick one area — a junk drawer, your purse, your nightstand — and clean only that. Set a 10-minute timer. Let go of expired items: Toss old makeup, old food, dead pens, random papers, or anything that’s taking up energy for no reason.

Toss old makeup, old food, dead pens, random papers, or anything that’s taking up energy for no reason. Reset your phone: Clean your screen, delete 5 screenshots, organize your home screen apps. Example: “I cleaned out the backseat of my car today. I didn’t fix everything, but I feel lighter already.”

2. DE-Tach: Step Back From What Pulls You Out of Peace DE-taching doesn’t mean you stop caring — it means you stop carrying what isn’t yours. This is about emotional freedom and healthy distance from stress. Easy DE-taching practices: Take a social break: Mute one person or page that stresses you out. You don’t have to unfollow — just protect your peace.

Mute one person or page that stresses you out. You don’t have to unfollow — just protect your peace. Name your feelings: When something bugs you, say: “This is how I feel, but it’s not who I am.” This creates emotional distance without shutting down.

When something bugs you, say: “This is how I feel, but it’s not who I am.” Let go of “saving” people: You don’t have to fix problems that aren’t yours. Offer love, not your last drop of energy.

You don’t have to fix problems that aren’t yours. Offer love, not your last drop of energy. Create one boundary: Set one simple limit: “I won’t answer calls after 9 PM,” or “I won’t say yes when I mean no.” Example: “I muted a page that always made me compare myself. I feel calmer already.”

3. DE-Lete: Remove What Drains You — Digitally, Mentally & Personally DE-leting is the final step of DE-cember — it’s about clearing digital clutter, old memories, old fears, and things you no longer need to carry. Think of it as pressing the reset button before the new year starts. Things to DE-lete this month: Old digital clutter: Delete screenshots, old notes you don’t use, blurry photos, and apps you forgot you downloaded.

Delete screenshots, old notes you don’t use, blurry photos, and apps you forgot you downloaded. Old “stories”: Let go of beliefs like “I’m not ready,” “I always fail,” or “It won’t work for me.” Delete the thought — not the dream.

Let go of beliefs like “I’m not ready,” “I always fail,” or “It won’t work for me.” Dead-end conversations: End the message threads you never plan to finish. Clear the energy, not just the phone.

End the message threads you never plan to finish. Clear the energy, not just the phone. Expired commitments: If you said yes out of guilt or pressure, delete that yes. Give yourself permission to change your mind. Example: “I deleted 400 old screenshots today — and honestly, it felt like I deleted stress I didn’t realize I was holding.”

Closing Thought: DE-cember Is About Making Space You don’t need a full “new year, new me.” You just need a little less of what drains you and a little more space for what you want. DE-cember is your reminder that letting go is just as powerful as starting fresh. Affirmation: “I release what weighs me down so I can rise into what’s meant for me.”