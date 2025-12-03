Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Leon Thomas Brings Psychedelic Soul to His New PHOLKS EP

Leon Thomas is stepping deeper into his experimental bag — and Indy R&B fans are eating it up.

Fresh off the success of his breakout album MUTT and ahead of his massive Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer is back with a brand-new EP: PHOLKS.



Released through EZMNY Records/Motown Records, the seven-track project shows Thomas in full creative control, blending classic R&B with funk, psychedelic soul, rock influences, and live-band energy.

If MUTT was the spark, PHOLKS is the wildfire — a full showcase of how far Thomas is willing to push his sound



Thomas has been vocal about how performing fuels his creativity, and it shows.

PHOLKS feels engineered for big stages, live drums, and high-energy crowds.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The opening track, “Just How You Are,” instantly sets that tone with its driving percussion, blaring synths, and Thomas’ signature pitched-up vocals floating over the chaos.



Lyrically, the song wrestles with emotional disconnect, ego, and complicated romance — themes Thomas has always explored with refreshing honesty.



From the ’70s-inspired “My Muse” to the bass-heavy groove of “5MoreMinutes,” Thomas leans into warm, textured production. The EP thrives on musicianship, giving Thomas and his band room to experiment and improvise.



Tracks like “Trapped” and “Baccarat” highlight his love for vocal distortion and layered arrangements. Some listeners may find the mixing unconventional, but that’s part of Thomas’ artistic signature — he’s never been afraid to challenge what modern R&B “should” sound like.



The final two records bring the energy down and the introspection up.

“Feel Alive” longs for escape and a sense of renewal.



“Lone Wolf,” featuring 4batz, digs into solitude and self-reflection, ending the EP on a haunting, emotional note.

A True Expansion of His Creative Universe



With PHOLKS, Leon Thomas continues carving out a lane that merges R&B tradition with fearless experimentation.

It feels like a bridge between where he’s been and where he’s going next — especially with his world tour kicking off Oct. 30 and running through April 2026.



The EP follows MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, released earlier this year with features from Chris Brown, Big Sean, Kehlani, and Halle.









Leon Thomas Brings Psychedelic Soul to His New PHOLKS EP was originally published on wtlcfm.com