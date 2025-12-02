GOP Senator Introduces Bill To End Dual Citizenship

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Here’s a question: If MAGA Republicans truly believe the United States of America is the greatest nation in the world, why are they so insecure about how much people love it?

White conservatives aren’t patriots; they’re jingoists. They don’t love their country; they worship it. Or rather, they worship their idea of what America is: red, white, and blue everything, and heavy on the white. They couldn’t possibly love America — the America that exists in reality — as much as they say they do, because that would require them to love the cultural melting pot. They would have to love the American people, which would include immigrants, Black people, Muslims, the LGBTQ+ community, liberals, leftists, Democrats, socialists, atheists, the pro-choice, and all others they consider woke and decidedly un-American.

MAGA conservatives love this country so much that they’re perpetually paranoid that everyone else hates it, and that’s the only real explanation I can imagine for why a Republican senator has introduced a bill to eliminate dual citizenship.

According to News Nation, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) has introduced a bill mandating that U.S. citizens “must have sole and exclusive allegiance to the U.S.,” which is basically the legislative version of a person forbidding their spouse to have outside friends. Moreno has America sounding like a desperate, lonely, and jealous version of Jennifer Hudson singing, “And you, and you, and you — YOU’RE GONNA LOVE MEEEEEEEEE!”

From News Nation:

The “Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025” would make it so that no one may be a citizen or national of the U.S. while simultaneously having any foreign citizenship. If passed, a U.S. citizen who voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship would have to relinquish their U.S. citizenship after the date of enactment. Those who have dual citizenship would have to submit a written renunciation of foreign citizenship to the Secretary of State or a written renunciation of U.S. citizenship to the Secretary of Homeland Security no later than one year after the enactment of the act An individual who doesn’t comply will be deemed to have voluntarily relinquished United States citizenship for purposes of section 349(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the bill states. The Secretary of State would also be required to create regulations, procedures for declaration, verification and recordkeeping for exclusive citizenship, as well as coordinate with the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to ensure any individual deemed to have relinquished citizenship is “appropriately recorded in Federal systems and treated as an alien for purposes of the immigration laws.” “Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege — and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good,” Moreno said.

For the record, 123 countries — or roughly half the nations in the world — allow dual citizenship, which means, if Moreno were to have his way, it would only mean 122 countries were less insecure about how much their citizens love them than the so-called greatest nation in the world.

It should also be noted that Moreno’s bill comes as the Trump administration is moving to implement a travel ban to the U.S. from what President Donald Trump calls “third-world countries” and “failed nations,” which very much seems to include any nation not run or populated by white people. The travel ban appears to be Trump’s default response to the recent shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C., a crime one man from Afghanistan has been accused of, but one Trump intends to make Black and brown people across the globe pay for.

And let’s be real: the travel ban, the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda, its order to end birthright citizenship, and Moreno’s bid to end dual citizenship are all connected. They’re all part of the effort to make America great again via xenophobia, racism, anti-diversity, cultural exclusivity (not that white America really has its own culture), and the forced assimilation of anyone who moves here.

White America is trying to lock the country down and throw away the key. That, along with an agenda to force Americans to love America, is what this bill is all about.

