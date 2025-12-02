GRWM: Miss Grambling State University Sha’Cyla Allen Takes Us To The Bayou Classic ‘Battle of Bands’

Source:

Sha’Cyla Allen’s red lip at the Bayou Classic was as bold as her personality. The 72nd Miss Grambling State University beauty took us along with her as she and the royal court prepared to hit the turf at Grambling University. The day began with the ladies getting their makeup done then changing into their looks, which were sponsored by The Signature Brand HTX. Allen looked fab in a denim letterman jacket with Grambling insignia, faded black jeans, white pumps and an ornate crown that represented royalty.

The annual Bayou Classic is a major HBCU event. This year Adidas teamed up with Grambling State University to design custom looks for the school’s world-famous marching band and dance team. The dance team took the field alongside Glorilla, who performed a medley of her hits during the highly anticipated Battle of the Bands. The weekend will also feature The Kick Ball, headlined by SWV.

Source: Southern University and A&M College / Getty

Allen was crowned Miss Grambling State University on Friday, September 19th. In a candid Instagram post, she shared how Grambling changed her life. “If you would’ve told freshman class president Sha’Cyla this would one day be her truth, she would’ve smiled in disbelief,” she shared. “Grambling has shaped me, molded me, and refined me into the woman I am today. For that, I am forever grateful. Every lesson, every challenge, every triumph, I will carry them proudly as I continue to blossom in this world.



