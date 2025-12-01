Major Fake Alert? T-Pain Says Nobody Is His Brother In The Industry, Including DJ Khaled

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T-Pain recently reflected on one of the most important lessons from his career.

During a sitdown with Shannon Sharpe, the Tallahassee superstar found out industry peers were never his friends. The only name mentioned had Day One Teddy Pain fans pulling their hair. The name mentioned is no other than DJ Khaled, which is someone who has cooked up many classic songs with Pain as “I’m So Hood“, “All I Do Is Win“, & “Go Hard.”

The conversation went left when the Bartender singer says that nobody in the industry is his friend, including Khaled, “Nobody is your f*cking brother. F*cking DJ Khaled. Everybody done told me I’m your brother. Do not believe that sh*t.”

Also adding that he has no problem with Khaled, he just knows he moves:

“When I say sh*t like DJ Khaled, it’s very apparent. DJ Khaled knows how to move; he knows how to do different things with people and sh*t like that. It’s not a DJ Khaled type of thing, that’s the first person I can think of.”

Fans online misinterpreted the quote and thought he was saying “F*ck DJ Khaled,” but he clarified that is not what he was saying:

“Well, I definitely didn’t say f*ck @DJKhaled, but I’m from Florida, and n*ggas apparently can’t understand how fast I talk. I said f*cking DJ Khaled because I was about to start a list, but decided to just move on. It’s still love, I just learned how to move around n*ggas now.”

The Major Key Alert artist has not responded to any of T-Pain’s comments as of yet.

