Should A Husband Choose His Wife Over His Mom?

‘Help A Hustler’ Segment Sparks Debate on Family Loyalty and Fashion

The Morning Hustle’s popular “Help A Hustler” segment recently turned up the heat with a family dilemma that had listeners calling in with their own experiences and hard-earned wisdom. The show’s hosts, Lore’l, Kyle, & Alton, guided a deeply engaging discussion centered on the real-life challenges their audience faces.



The spotlight was on a listener named Geralyn, who reached out for advice on how to handle her mother-in-law’s escalating interference. With claims of early Alzheimer’s and repeated false accusations, Geralyn’s mother-in-law crossed major boundaries—especially when she came to Thanksgiving uninvited. Feeling unsupported by her husband, Geralyn posed a powerful question to Hustlers everywhere: should she stay or go when her partner won’t stand up for her?

Without missing a beat, the phone lines lit up as listeners rushed to share their stories and advice. One notable caller, Mrs. Lewis from Miramar, dropped compelling insight rooted in her own experience facing a similar situation. Her advice? Have a real sit-down with your spouse and don’t be afraid to put some distance between your marriage and toxic family ties. Mrs. Lewis made it clear: husbands need to prioritize their wives, not their mamas, if they want a healthy relationship. Her heartfelt response—”Don’t put your mama before your wife”—struck a deep chord.

The segment fostered an important conversation about boundaries, loyalty, and the real-life situations that so many in the community can relate to. By holding space for these voices and stories, The Morning Hustle continues to empower listeners to navigate the ups and downs of life with honesty, compassion, and unity.

