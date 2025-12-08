Rodger D is a Dallas legend who has worked with top artists and been part of the city's vibrant music culture.

Rodger D's unique style, charisma, and relatable storytelling have earned him a loyal following.

Rodger D's new single 'Better Days' showcases his resilience and ability to create genuine, uplifting music.



Who Is Rodger D?

DFW I’d like for you to Meet Rodger D. and his new single Better Days. When you talk about artists who really earned their stripes in the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, you gotta mention Rodger D. For over a decade, this man been out here blessing the city with consistent work, clean energy, and a style that make folks double-take the moment he step in the room.

Yeah, Rodger D is a white rapper — but he ain’t no gimmick, no trend, no “tryin’ to fit in” type. He’s a legend in his own right because he put in the time, the sweat, the late nights, and the all-in dedication to the craft. He’s respected because he lives it, not because he talks about it.



A Legend Among Dallas Legends

Over the years, he’s worked alongside some of Dallas’s most solid, respected names like members of DSR and more. He’s been tapped into the culture, the community, and the creatives that make the DFW scene what it is. I was first introduced to him by IFM Coch Drake, and we shared a laugh about how we met at a sports store days after Coach Drake’s introduction, talk about divine timing. And every time he drop, he remind folks why he’s still here, still relevant, and still pushing real music.

A Style and Swag All His Own

Rodger D got that look, that vibe, that presence — the type of energy that make folks stop and pay attention. Not forced, not borrowed, not copied. Just natural charisma, real-life flavor, and a delivery that fits the culture while still sounding like him.



The Premiere of “Better Days”

This week, Rodger D pulled up to the station to premiere his brand-new single “Better Days.” The record is mixed by Danny Crates, the same engineer who worked with the late legend Mac Miller — which already tells you the level of intention and quality behind this release. The track carries that hopeful bounce, that storytelling depth, and that signature Rodger D flow that always manages to be raw and relatable at the same time.

“Better Days” ain’t just a song — it’s an energy. It’s a reminder that even when life get heavy, you can still push through, stay solid, and look straight ahead. And if anybody been living that message in real time, it’s Rodger D.

Why He’s Still Here

A decade in the game and Rodger D ain’t lost a step. Took some time away from the game but he’s still hungry, still inspired, and still creating from a genuine place. His journey is proof that heart outlasts hype, and when you’re really built for this, the music speaks for you. Tonight on Star Gazing, we give Rodger D his flowers. A respected artist, a Dallas original, and somebody who continues to represent the city with pride, soul, and unmatched grind.

From the block to the booth, from DFW to the world, this man has held it down. And tonight on Star Gazing, we celebrate him the way he deserves.

Big salute to Rodger D — a decade deep, and still just getting started!