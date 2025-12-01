Flag On The Player: Tennessee Titan Julius Chestnut Says Jacksonville Jaguar Logan Cooke Threatened To Kill Him

Source: Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images/Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty I / Getty

NFL football was WILD on Sunday. Last second game-winning scores, several eye-popping one-handed catches, and bitter brawls between teams with bad blood. Blood so bad, in fact, that one game is being talked about for a literal murder threat.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut says that Jacksonville Jaguars punter, the PUNTER, Logan Cooke, threatened to take Chestnut’s life during one of the many scuffles that broke out during the game.

“I don’t really know why the punter did that. Honestly, I was just trying to play hard, and he came up to me, said he was going to kill me, you know. So, I don’t know what made him do that,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut was asked why he believed Cooke was so angry. While he wasn’t resolute in his answer, the running back did mention a previous play where he blocked Cooke hard, and the punter was escorted off the field and evaluated for a concussion. However, Chestnut says he never got a full explanation of what Cooke was actually angry about.

There is no word yet on whether or not Cooke will face punishment stemming from Chestnut’s accusation. A lot of untoward things are said in the heat of a physical and often violent football game, and while we’re positive that this isn’t the first death threat issued between grown men playing a children’s game, the optics aren’t great.

A white man telling a Black man that he will take his life over a sport that they both ostensibly get paid millions to play ain’t it. Especially when the NFL has smut on their name behind the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick. Their best bet is to keep it cute and announce a fine that shows that they are serious about the social justice they marketed to fans post-Kaepernick.

