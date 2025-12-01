Iggy Azalea Gives A Hard No To Her Making A Comeback In Hip-Hop

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Iggy Azalea is giving a thumbs down to the idea of hopping back in the booth.

The Australian rapper recently shared a flick on Instagram, and when a fan asked if she had signed a new record deal, she shut it down quickly: “F*ck no, but I did consider signing for weeks. I’m very sure I don’t want to come back to the music industry.”

After early success with her 2014 song Fancy, Azalea was never able to top it. The song hit No.1 on the Billboard charts and set her up to be one of the leading faces of rap coming out of Australia. Since then, The New Classic rapper has stuck to her word about staying ghost in music; her last release was The End Of An Era in 2021, and it received mixed reviews but not the same praise as her breakout track.

Iggy has also claimed that Universal Music Group owes her a hefty bag, claiming it’s “millions of dollars in back pay” in royalties. There have been no updates on whether the Fancy rapper ever collected her coins from UMG. She’s also been in the news following an awkward livestream with influencer Neon, where fans speculated she was flirting with the streamer.

On multiple occasions during the stream, she appeared to try to dance on him, adding fuel to the trolls online.

After the clips went viral, Iggy seemed to indirectly address the rumors, saying, “Y’all have dirty minds.”

