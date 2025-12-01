Weekly Astrology + Affirmation

This week asks you to take small, steady steps with calm confidence — trust that clarity is arriving and your moves are lining you up with bigger blessings.

Big picture (Nov 30–Dec 7)

Sagittarius season is in full swing, bringing a brighter, more forward-facing vibe — think curiosity, truth-seeking, and wanting to expand beyond what feels small. [Cafe Astrology]

Venus shifts into fiery, adventurous Sagittarius on Nov 30, nudging love, aesthetics, and what we value toward more optimism, risk-taking, and honest expression. This energy is great for trying new things and speaking from the heart. [People.com]

Mercury’s recent retrograde ended at the end of November, so conversations and plans that felt stuck are starting to move again — expect clearer info, final answers, and small forward momentum. Use this week to tie up loose ends with steady calm. [People.com]

Mars has been active in Sagittarius since early November, giving us the juice to take bolder steps. This week blends that drive with fresh clarity, so keep actions honest and intentional rather than impulsive. [People.com]