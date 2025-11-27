Brandy’s Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

Listen Live
Ray J Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

The incident occurred during a live stream?

Published on November 27, 2025

ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Ray J just can’t get out of his own way. Brandy’s brother was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after he allegedly pulled a gun on his ex-wife, Princess Love.

Trigger Warning.

But here’s the real kicker, it all went down while they were on a live stream.

Bruh…

The singer and reality star apparently crashed all the way out on Thursday morning (Nov. 27) and it was due to his Turkey Day getting off to a rough start.

Per TMZ:

The chaos erupted early Thursday morning, when Ray went live from inside his home — immediately ranting that he was having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world,” claiming someone was trying to take his kids and that he was also being threatened.

Things spiral instantly … with Ray J appearing to snatch a handgun off the table and load the pistol, saying, “If these n***as step foot close to this door I’m going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro.”

This is when the gravity of the situation was made clear because after some arguing is heard off camera, Princess Love is heard repeatedly saying, “you pointed a gun at us.”

Ray J dismissed the claims as her and a cousin being drunk.

Soon enough another couple enters and things escalate with the “Wait A Minute” artist making threats, noting that he has a gun. The authorities eventually arrived and, as you can probably have guessed, the crooner got pinched. According to TMZ, the authorities were called around 4 a.m. and were told of a possible domestic violence incident.

The court of social media has already accused Ray J of being abusive and his cancellation papers are essentially being drawn up. See for yourself below.

This story is developing.

