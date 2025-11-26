Listen Live
Juvenile to Bring NOLA Energy to the Bayou Classic Halftime Show

Published on November 26, 2025

Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

New Orleans icon and rap legend Juvenile is gearing up to deliver a show-stopping performance alongside the world-famous Southern University Human Jukebox during the 52nd annual Bayou Classic halftime show. The announcement dropped Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 25, when Bayou Classic officials took to social media to confirm the news—instantly sending excitement across the HBCU community and beyond.

This year’s Bayou Classic showdown pits the Southern Jaguars against the Grambling State University Tigers inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Nov. 29, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Fans can expect the energy in the Dome to be electric as two powerhouse programs hit the field and Juvenile brings his unmistakable New Orleans spirit to one of the region’s most beloved traditions. A full schedule of Bayou Classic events is available online.

It’s also shaping up to be a standout year for Juvenile. In addition to his music gaining viral traction across social media, he recently launched his new podcast with Mannie Fresh, Still 400, which has already earned rave reviews.

Check out Episode 2 of Still 400 below.

Juvenile to Bring NOLA Energy to the Bayou Classic Halftime Show was originally published on theboxhouston.com

