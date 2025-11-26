Dallas Officer-Involved In Fatal Shooting Body Cam Footage Released

Officers responded to prior disturbance, confrontation escalated with gunman who fired at vehicle and bystanders

Gunman pointed weapon at officers, who shot and killed him; 3 injured victims transported to hospital

Dallas PD praised officers' actions, but community seeks answers on nightclub safety and police protocol

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

An officer-involved shooting in Downtown Dallas early Monday morning left two people dead, including the suspect, and three others injured. The Dallas Police Department has since released body camera footage of the chaotic incident, which occurred outside a nightclub on Commerce Street. The event has sparked community discussion and an official investigation.

The incident took place in the 2000 block of Commerce Street. According to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, officers were already present at the location due to a prior disturbance inside a nightclub. The situation escalated around 2 a.m. when the conflict moved into an adjacent parking lot.

Officials identified 31-year-old Kedric McDonald as the gunman. McDonald reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at 27-year-old Zemeid Cox, who was inside a vehicle. Authorities stated that McDonald then fired additional rounds, striking three other people who were standing nearby.

As the chaos unfolded, McDonald ran toward the officers on the scene, allegedly pointing his weapon in their direction. Police reported that McDonald ignored commands to drop his gun. In response, two officers fired their weapons, striking him.

Both McDonald and Cox were pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fortunately, no officers were harmed during the exchange.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department provided an update and released the body camera footage from the officers involved. The video captures the intense and frantic moments as gunshots rang out. In the footage, people are seen running in every direction while car alarms blare in the background.

Click for body cam video

The video shows McDonald going toward officers with a gun pointed at them. An officer can be heard shouting, “Drop the gun,” before shots are fired by the police. Following the confrontation, the officers are seen working quickly to secure the area and provide aid to the victims, calling for paramedics to assist those who were injured.

Chief Comeaux praised the actions of his officers. “The officers really did a phenomenal job,” he stated during a press conference. “As you know from watching the video, you see the gunfire, and then it becomes very chaotic… I feel like the officers did an outstanding job being able to contain that one gunman and get everything under control and basically take his life because he was trying to take others.”

This Commerce Street incident marks the seventh officer-involved shooting for the Dallas Police Department this year. As is standard procedure in such cases, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

The community is watching closely as the investigation proceeds. The release of body camera footage provides a degree of transparency, but questions about nightclub safety and police protocol in volatile situations remain at the forefront of public discussion. The findings of the District Attorney’s investigation will be crucial in providing answers and shaping future policies regarding public safety in Dallas.