Meek Mill Advocates For More Real Music, Less Bubble Gum Rap

Since hitting the scene, Meek Mill championed real substance in Hip-Hop.

Published on November 25, 2025

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The North Philly MC went online to share his thoughts on the direction rappers should take:

“That bubble gum rap sh*t not gone work when that organic sh*t hit them streets! If your song has no meaning we not listening, f*ck that marketing budget lol.”

Making it clear that only the real will prevail. The timing of the Dreamchasers rapper couldn’t have been any better as he recently released his Indie Pack Volume 1 EP. The feedback online has been positive; fans have not been disappointed at all.



Beyond his music, Meek has made headlines for his spontaneous, random thoughts online. From pondering a TikTok purchase to recently sharing his thoughts on wanting multiple girlfriends, he’s kept the internet talking:

“Some days I want 2 girlfriends walking around my house? Am I wrong?”


Besides his random tweets about anything and everything, Meek Milly has been focused on his music. With Indie Pack Volume 1 out, fans are pressing him for Volume 2. A snippet of the possible intro track for the second Indie pack has been circulating online. 

The Expensive Pain rapper gave Hip-Hop one of its most iconic intros with Dreams and Nightmares and has continued the trend by delivering heat at the start of all his projects. Meek has been gearing up for his big Philly show on December 5th, “Meek Mill and Friends” at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. It is safe to say, no “bubble gum” rap will be played that night.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

