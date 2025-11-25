Listen Live
Shop Black-Owned For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Discover Black-owned businesses to support this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From fashion and beauty to candles, home goods, lifestyle brands and more!

Published on November 25, 2025

Bifties Gifts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping events of the year, and this season is the perfect opportunity to support Black-owned businesses making major moves in beauty, fashion, wellness, home goods, and more. From household names to rising entrepreneurs, Black-owned brands continue to deliver high-quality products, innovative ideas, and unique products that deserve a spot in your shopping cart.

Check out these black owned businesse syou should shop with this holiday season!

Buttah Skin

Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand

Actively BLACK

DAMM Whiskey

BEVEL

Telfarglobal

FORVR MOOD

Afroyla 

Brandon Blackwood

CISE

Estelle Colored Glass

CÉCRED

Harlem Candle Co.

FENTY HAIR

Hairbrella

The Tiny Tassel

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Bôhten Eyeglasses

MOODEAUX

Harlem Perfume Co.

Branson Cognac

Koils by Nature

Topicals

The Lip Bar

Partake Foods

